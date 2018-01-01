Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Stellantis Is Recalling Nearly 20,000 Chrysler Pacifica PHEVs

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Stellantis has announced it is recalling just under 20,000 Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans due to a fire hazard.

An internal investigation found 12 instances of fires with models belonging to the 2017 and 2018 model years. In each case, the vehicle was parked and turned off at the time the incident occurred; eight were in the process of recharging.

“Stellantis is working to confirm the cause of the fires. “The remedy, when developed, will be provided free of charge, and affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service.”

- Stellantis statement

The voluntary recall affects 19,808 vehicles, the majority of them in the United States and Canada. The impacted models are equipped with batteries manufactured by a subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, LG Energy Solution Ltd, an entity spun off from the company in an IPO last month. It confirmed that Stellantis has not yet established the cause of the fires.

According to a statement by the Korean company, “There is no confirmed root cause of fires in the Stellantis vehicles that is subject to the recall, or proof directly linking to the battery.”

This will of course be something to follow. Recall that last October, it was GM that was at odds with LG over the recall of its Bolt. There too, a fire hazard was involved and in the end, the fault was attributed to LG, which agreed to pick up the tab for replacing the faulty components.

We're keeping an eye on this recall.

2017 Chrysler Paicifica Hybrid
Photo: Stellantis
2017 Chrysler Paicifica Hybrid

You May Also Like

FCA Recalling Over 27,000 Pacifica Hybrids Over Fire Risk

FCA Recalling Over 27,000 Pacifica Hybrids Over Fire Risk

Fiat-Chrysler is recalling over 27,000 of its Pacifica hybrid models due to a fire risk that has been identified. The source of the problem is faulty connect...

FCA Recalling 132,000 Vehicles with Diesel Engines Worldwide

FCA Recalling 132,000 Vehicles with Diesel Engines Worldwide

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles is recalling close to 132,000 vehicles equipped with diesel engines around the world, including 22,079 in Canada. The company wants...

Comparison: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vs 2022 Kia Carnival

Comparison: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vs 2022 Kia Car...

How to choose between the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and the 2022 Kia Carnival? Auto123 compares two thoroughly modern minivans.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition
Ford GT: 250 More Will Be Built, and No More
Article
2023 Subaru Solterra
Subaru Is Taking Orders for the 2023 Solterra...
Article
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
It Looks Like Stellantis Will Present Its New...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is on Display Outside the Buffalo Auto Show
A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is...
Video
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo...
Video
Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 