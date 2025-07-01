Chrysler is recalling approximately **250,000** units of its Pacifica and Voyager minivans (known as Grand Caravan in Canada) due to an issue with the airbags.

Specifically, the recall affects **210,000** units of the Pacifica, while the remaining models are the Voyager and Grand Caravan.

In Canada, 21,734 vehicles are targeted by this campaign.

The problem

The problem lies with the front and rear airbag curtains. The American **NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration)**, the equivalent of Transport Canada, refers to insufficient pressure upon deployment due to a manufacturing defect.

If the airbag does not inflate correctly in the event of an impact, it naturally poses a risk to occupant safety. This negates or reduces its protective capabilities.

"Side curtain airbags that do not properly retain pressure may reduce occupant protection and increase the risk of partial or complete ejection through a side window during certain types of crashes," states the NHTSA document explaining the recall.

Chrysler Grand Caravan | Photo: Chrysler

Chrysler aims to reassure its customers by mentioning that this is not a general warning. The NHTSA estimates that 14% of the 250,000 units might eventually have the issue with their side curtain airbags. This precise percentage is the result of Chrysler's in-depth analysis of its production chain, which allowed the manufacturer to accurately determine the production dates when the defective airbags were installed.

Chrysler first became aware of the problem in April 2023 when representatives from Transport Canada's safety department alerted them. However, it wasn't until April 2024 that Transport Canada's repeated non-compliance tests highlighted the problem, forcing Stellantis to investigate on its side. Official non-compliance was confirmed on May 1st.

The solution

The good news is that the solution is simple. Chrysler will inspect and replace the side curtain airbags of the affected models.