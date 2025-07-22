Connecticut will fine slow drivers in the left lane $142.

While we know that fewer Canadians will be taking road trips to the United States this year, those who do will be interested to know that Connecticut has joined the ranks of states that fine drivers for driving too slowly in the left lane on highways.

Drivers convicted of this offense will be fined $142. The law will take effect on October 1.

Interestingly, the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Quebec have similar laws. Unfortunately, this type of offense is not often reported.

Connecticut Senator Christine Cohen described the law as a way to prevent drivers from obstructing traffic and clarify expectations regarding the use of the left lane. She said the current law stipulates that drivers must use the right lane.

We will spare you the details of the debates surrounding enforcement, as the new legislation was intended to clarify things for drivers and law enforcement by identifying the types of roads where the new measures can be applied.

The goal is not to stop a large number of drivers, but rather to discourage this dangerous practice. Driving slowly in the left lane on a fast stretch of road forces other drivers to pass on the right, which can cause dangerous situations.

In Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York State, you can be fined for driving too slowly in the left lane. Fines of $100 and $150, respectively, await you in these two states.

Starting October 1, Connecticut will install signs reminding drivers that the left lane is for passing only before implementing enforcement measures. The legislation will focus on deterrence rather than fines.

