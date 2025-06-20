Days of Thunder 2 Reportedly in Preparation

Rumours of a sequel to the movie Days of Thunder have been circulating off and on for several years now. The news was more or less confirmed this week by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who revealed that a follow-up is in the works and that it will include Tom Cruise.

Jerry Bruckheimer was also part of the original project. He shared the information about Days of Thunder 2 at the premiere of the F1 movie, which he also produced.

“There’s always new technologies, new ways to do things, to see things. And Tom is such a great individual to come up with phenomenal ideas. So we’ll have something really exciting for an audience once we pull it together,” Bruckheimer said.

While the producer didn't officially mention Days of Thunder 2, it's understood that the film is being planned in some form. The return of Tom Cruise is one of the key elements of the project.

Retired driver Jeff Gordon has, in recent weeks, advocated for a sequel to Days of Thunder. He even mentioned having spoken with Cruise himself, who confirmed to him that the sequel will happen.

| Photo: Paramount Plus

The Legacy of the original film

In 1990, Days of Thunder, a film about the NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) series, was released, starring Hollywood’s biggest star at the time, Tom Cruise.

While the movie features some well-executed racing scenes, the exaggerations are too numerous for the script to be taken seriously. It's a shame, as many of the film's characters were inspired by real figures in the series' history, including crew chief Harry Hogge, based on the legendary Harry Hyde.

NASCAR did give the film crew full access during the 1989 season, including the participation of a team (Hendrick Motorsports) to provide cars used in the film during real races, with actual series drivers.