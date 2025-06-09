News of this has been circulating for some time, but Ram, Stellantis's truck and van division, has just confirmed its return to the American NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) series.

This grand return will be in the truck series, as evidenced by the model presented for the occasion. The series is called the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

| Photo: Ram

We're talking about a return because the last time the company officially stopped supporting a team after 2012. Its models were used in subsequent years, without ifficial Ram participation, but last of those was in 2017. So when a Ram truck lines up at the starting line for the first race in Daytona in 2026, it will be the first time in nine years.

The new concept has been modified to comply with the series' rules, but its styling is clearly that of a Ram 1500 that you can buy at a dealership.

Tim Kuniskis, le chef de la direction de Ram | Photo: Ram

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis explained that the brand's customers and dealerships have been saying they want to see the brand return to the series for over 10 years.

“The desire was always there, but we didn’t have a plan that delivered the last tenth, and following just didn’t fit our DNA. Now we have a solid plan that will set us apart from the field and will bring fresh new interest and engagement to America’s motorsport.” - Tim Kuniskis, Ram CEO

With Ram returning to the Craftsman Series, there will now be four brands competing - Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota are the others.

We can also expect Stellantis to look at throwing its hat into the ring in NASCAR's other main series, particularly with the Dodge brand.

| Photo: Ram