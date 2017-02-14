On August 18, the new DeLorean company will be at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance to reveal to the world the modern version of the iconic model made popular by the Back to the Future movie series. This time around, it will, in fitting with the times, come in all-electric form.

The vehicle adopts the name Evolved, and while it won’t feature the same design, as the original DeLorean of four decades ago, the company promises styling that is strongly inspired by its ancestor.

Certainly, the first image published by DeLorean is a strong indication we will definitely see the model’s roots showing. We see a part of the left rear and the vehicle's rear light, and in addition to the signature made of three red stripes for the rear lighting we note a rather wide track. Then, on the rear window, we recognize a design that reminds us of the louvers present on the rear part of the original DeLorean.

The silver and black paint seems to be a nod to the stainless-steel body panels and black accents of cinema’s most famous time machine.

All of which leaves us wanting to see more images and learn more about the model set to be presented in a little over four months. One thing's for sure, if the styling is as eye-catching as this first teaser implies, and the price and features are on point, we could be looking at a second classic DeLorean.

We'll be following this one closely.

