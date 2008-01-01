Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Audi's Electric Models Will Retain a Traditional Grille

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

As we've seen throughout the automotive industry, the arrival of electric models has meant significant design changes. The design constraints when developing EVs are so different that designers and stylists enjoy certain freedoms they didn't have before.

This can mean, for example, placing a trunk in the front or increasing interior space due to the absence of a transmission tunnel. Aesthetically, we've also seen electric models get fundamentally different and very distinct front ends, mostly because with no combustion engine to cool, the openings provided by traditional grilles are no longer necessary.

At Audi, like at so many other automakers, the development of electric vehicles is going full steam ahead. The German company could well abandon the combustion engine completely by 2016. However, what it won't abandon is its traditional grille.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Audi Q8
Photo: V.Aubé
Audi Q8

Indeed, Audi considers the grille an important and distinctive styling element, one that will continue to play a major role in the design of the brand's products. The so-called single-frame grille is here to stay, no matter what kind of drivetrain a model will have.

The promise was made by Audi officials during a recent virtual roundtable discussion with media representatives, as reported by MotorTrend.

Certainly, Audi's already unique style was already unique. If the brand remains the only one to offer a classic grille in the electric vehicle era, it will differentiate itself even more.

Of course, we'll have to see how Audi's styling language evolves as the company introduces all-electric designs. It's easy to imagine that the grilles will retain their basic shape. What's behind them could be modified to suit the effects of an electric design, including optimized aerodynamics and, in turn, range.

Also, judging by some of Audi's electric models produced to date (e-tron and A6 e-tron Concept), there won't be a one-size-fits-all approach.

It will be interesting to watch.

Audi e-tron
Photo: Audi
Audi e-tron
The front end of the Volkswagen ID.4 EV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
The front end of the Volkswagen ID.4 EV
The front end of the BMW iX EV
Photo: BMW
The front end of the BMW iX EV
The front end of the future Kia EV6
Photo: Kia
The front end of the future Kia EV6
The front end of the future Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
The front end of the future Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

You May Also Like

Tesla Cybertruck Will Keep its Shape As Is, Says Musk

Tesla Cybertruck Will Keep its Shape As Is, Says Musk

Never one to back down from a scrap, Tesla boss Elon Musk said last week the future Cybertruck pickup will largely retain the controversial shape of the prot...

Volvo Shows New Concept Recharge, Previewing Future EV Design Signature

Volvo Shows New Concept Recharge, Previewing Future EV De...

Volvo today outlined its plans for developing faster-charging and longer-range EV powertrains, with the big showcase being the Concept Recharge. This EV prot...

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 km of Range or More

Ranked, All the Electric Vehicles in Canada Offering 300 ...

Here are all the electric vehicles in Canada with a range of 300 km or more, according to EnerGuide.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Hyundai Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 San...
Article
The Ford Super Duty destroyed by lightning
Lightning Melts the Interior of a Ford Super ...
Article
A 1987 10-door Chevrolet Suburban
Two Old 10-Door Chevy Suburbans Being Auction...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way
Stellantis Confirms All-Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 