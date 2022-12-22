A design idea for the future of the Chevrolet Silverado

- General Motors' design department has shared two sketches showing a possible direction for the Chevrolet Silverado's lines.

- The sketches show a very aggressively styled model.

- The photos are the work of stylist Ben Wilkins and were shared on the General Motors design department's Instagram account.

At one time, vehicle designs changed every year. That made it easy to identify models. Nowadays, we talk about model generations. A product that is introduced in, say, 2022, will retain the same design until 2027 or 2028.

Often in the middle of its life, it will benefit from small stylistic alterations to keep its design current.

Browse cars for sale available near you

In the world of pickup trucks, the most popular segment in the industry, manufacturers are acting more and more quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Chevrolet Silverado is a prime example. Barely introduced in 2019, it has already undergone its updates and new variants have been added to the offering. It's moving in style, shall we say. Ditto for GMC's cousin model, the Sierra.

This need to act quickly is of course a source of joy for stylists who have fun creating the future style of the brand's products with sketches that are as interesting as they are out of the ordinary.

The last one in the running is the work of Ben Wilkins from the General Motors design department. It shows us what a Silverado could look like in... 10 or 15 years. We can recognize through his sketches the style of the current grille, especially with the signature headlights. The height of the facias is enough to worry any pedestrian, though; it's massive.

The second shot gives us a better look at the profile, where we see scalpel-drawn features, integrated door handles, huge wheel arches, and huge rubber tires. The treatment reserved for the headlights is rather interesting.

On the Instagram page where the sketches were shared, fans are having a field day expressing what they think of the design.

Obviously, it's nothing official, but it gives an idea of the kind of design that ends up in the offices of decision makers within the company.

What about you? Does this design speak to you?