Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A design idea for the future of the Chevrolet Silverado

If these sketches are any indication, pickup trucks aren't about to get smaller Automotive columnist: , Updated:

- General Motors' design department has shared two sketches showing a possible direction for the Chevrolet Silverado's lines.
- The sketches show a very aggressively styled model.
- The photos are the work of stylist Ben Wilkins and were shared on the General Motors design department's Instagram account.

At one time, vehicle designs changed every year. That made it easy to identify models. Nowadays, we talk about model generations. A product that is introduced in, say, 2022, will retain the same design until 2027 or 2028.

Often in the middle of its life, it will benefit from small stylistic alterations to keep its design current.

Browse cars for sale available near you

In the world of pickup trucks, the most popular segment in the industry, manufacturers are acting more and more quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Chevrolet Silverado is a prime example. Barely introduced in 2019, it has already undergone its updates and new variants have been added to the offering. It's moving in style, shall we say. Ditto for GMC's cousin model, the Sierra.

This need to act quickly is of course a source of joy for stylists who have fun creating the future style of the brand's products with sketches that are as interesting as they are out of the ordinary.

The last one in the running is the work of Ben Wilkins from the General Motors design department. It shows us what a Silverado could look like in... 10 or 15 years. We can recognize through his sketches the style of the current grille, especially with the signature headlights. The height of the facias is enough to worry any pedestrian, though; it's massive.

The second shot gives us a better look at the profile, where we see scalpel-drawn features, integrated door handles, huge wheel arches, and huge rubber tires. The treatment reserved for the headlights is rather interesting.

On the Instagram page where the sketches were shared, fans are having a field day expressing what they think of the design.

Obviously, it's nothing official, but it gives an idea of the kind of design that ends up in the offices of decision makers within the company.

What about you? Does this design speak to you?

Chevrolet Truck Concept
Photo: GM Design through Instagram
Chevrolet Truck Concept

You May Also Like

2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Review: Luxury, the Chevy Way

2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country Review: Luxury, the...

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country is, among other things, another one of those high -margin models there to help finance General Motors' transition t...

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Review: The Wood Runner

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Review: The Wood Runner

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, an off-road-focused model that remains less extreme than the likes of the Ford Raptor or Ram 1500 TRX. Here's our review.

Chevrolet Is Up to 110,000 Reservations for its Silverado EV

Chevrolet Is Up to 110,000 Reservations for its Silverado EV

There are already 110,000 reservations in the books for the future Chevrolet Silverado EV, which was only presented last month, don’t forget. That doesn’t pu...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Toyota Prius
Catalytic converters theft: Toyota now offeri...
Article
2024 Ram 1500 - Concept
The Electric Ram 1500 Will Be at CES, in Conc...
Article
2023 Buick Electra E5 (Chinese model)
Electra SUV: Buick Confirms First North Ameri...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
Caterpillar Testing an Electric Version of its Massive 793
Caterpillar Testing an Electr...
Video
Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 