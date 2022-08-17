Photo: Chrysler 2023 Chrysler 300C, three-equarters front

The Chrysler 300 has been around for close to 70 years (with an interruption or two), but 2023 will be its last. To mark the model’s passing, Chrysler is introducing a 300C limited edition, only 200 of which will be offered on the Canadian market. The big reveal came this evening as the 2022 Detroit Auto Show revs up for a week of high automotive action.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C’s first and principal selling point is that it features a 6.4L HEMI engine good for 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque, working in conjunction with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Top speed is set at 258 km/h, and 0-60 mph (97 km/h) takes all of 4.3 seconds.

Other performance features include red four-piston Brembo brakes, 3.09 limited slip differential, active damping suspension and black, rounded exhaust tips that accent an active exhaust system from which Chrysler promises a muscular, throaty sound.

Photo: Chrysler Chrysler 300C 2023, avant

Outside

Visually, a new variation of the tri-colour 300C badge features on the grille and rear decklid, and the 300C rides on 20-by-9-inch forged wheels with all-season performance tires. The exterior carries black chrome accents on the grille and lower fascia, plus black headlamp and taillamp bezels.

Three exterior colours are available for the 300C: Gloss Black, Velvet Red and Bright White.

Photo: Chrysler Chrysler 300C 2023, intérieur

Inside

The new 300C logo is also found embossed on the model’s black Laguna leather front seats, further accented with unique silver stitching. Silver stitching also reaches the doors and leather instrument panel, with carbon fibre and Piano Black touches on the interior bezels.

The 300C gets premium 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio; both the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration come standard. Advanced brake assist, Lane Departure Warning Plus and Full Speed Collision Warning Plus are among the standard safety features, while comfort features include a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats.

No pricing as been announced yet, nor do we know when folks can rush to place their name on the short order list for the 2023 Chrysler 300C. That information should be forthcoming later this year.

“We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and its iconic legacy in the automotive world. The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences.” - Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer

Photo: Chrysler 2023 Chrysler 300C, rear

Photo: Chrysler 2023 Chrysler 300C, in white

Photo: Chrysler 2023 Chrysler 300C, HEMI engine