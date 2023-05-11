Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Rebel and TRX Lunar: Two Special Editions for the 2023 Ram 1500

Both Lunar versions focus on a single, exclusive colour: Ceramic Gray Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition in Ceramic Grey
2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition in Ceramic Grey
Photo: Ram
  • Ram is offering two new limited editions of the 1500 pickup this spring. 
  • The 1500 Rebel Lunar and 1500 TRX Lunar scratch consumers’ itch for ever-more personalized trucks. 
  • The two models are priced starting at $79,180 and $132,375, respectively. 

Ram is coming out with two new exclusive editions joining the 1500  lineup for 2023. The 1500 Rebel Lunar and 1500 TRX Lunar models feature a unique exterior colour (Ceramic Grey) and are designed to scratch the itch of pickup fans who like something different and want to show it. 
 
“Our passionate customers tell us their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality that allows them to stand out from the crowd. The Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar editions are great-looking trucks with easy-to-use features that do just that. We continue to listen to and deliver for them by offering the best combination of unique exterior and interior appointments and content for even greater personalization.”
- Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis

2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition truck
2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition truck
Photo: Ram

2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition
The Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar offers a unique exterior design for even more personalization. It's available with the Rebel Tier 2 package and the 5.7L Hemi eTorque V8 engine. On board, there's a 12-inch touchscreen that houses the UConnect5 multimedia system, with a page dedicated to off-road capabilities and conditions. The model also features black exterior mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel and an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat. In addition to the unique paint scheme, there are also Rebel graphics on the hood and bed, black for the logos, bumper and grille and glossy black 18-inch wheels.
 
The Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar will start at $79,180, not counting $2,095 in freight and prep fees.
 

Profile of 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
Profile of 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
Photo: Ram

2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
The Ram 1500 TRX Lunar model upgrades the TRX Equipment Package to Level 2 and includes TRX graphics on the hood and bed, 18-inch black wheels, dual-section panoramic sunroof, spray-on bedliner, box tie-down hooks, bed step and an LED brake light in the cab. 

Inside, the cabin is marked by blue stitching, embroidered "TRX" logo on the seat backs, carbon-fibre accents, flattened leather and carbon-fibre steering wheel, unique center console logo and a head-up display. 

Of course, this edition benefits from the supercharged 6.2L Hemi V8; the Hellcat block delivers 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque.

The Ram 1500 TRX Lunar is priced starting at $132,375. Transportation and prep fees, in this case, are even more exorbitant at $2,795.

Both Lunar editions are being offered in extremely limited quantities this spring.

Seating of 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
Seating of 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
Photo: Ram
The All-new Ram RAM-1500 Rebel Lunar Edition
The All-new Ram RAM-1500 Rebel Lunar Edition
Photo: Ram
New 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
New 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
Photo: Ram
The rear of 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition
The rear of 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition
Photo: Ram
The front of 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
The front of 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition
Photo: Ram
The interior of 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition
The interior of 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition
Photo: Ram

