We now know the pricing for Jeep’s new plug-in version of its Grand Cherokee SUV. Buyers will need to fork over at least $74,995 CAD for the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe variant, plus $2,095 in transport and prep fees, and the range tops out just below the $89,000 mark, which is pretty eye-watering.

For that “lowest” price, buyers get the base model, which includes the Quadra Trac II 4×4 system with 2-speed transfer case, Selec-Terrain traction management system, Capri leather seats, 10.25-inch front passenger screen, 10.1-inch multimedia touchscreen using the Uconnect 5 system, heated steering wheel and heated seats in the first two rows.

Next up in the range is the Trailhawk ($75,595), which gets unique visual elements inside and out, plus the Quadra-Drive II 4×4 system with active electronic 2-speed transfer, Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping, Jeep Off-road Pages, sway bar disconnect and 18-inch aluminum wheels fitted with 265/60R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory all-terrain tires.

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe

Photo: Jeep 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit and Trailhawk 4xe

Then comes the Overland variant ($81,495); it offers Nappa leather seats and door panels, cooled front seats, a premium McIntosh audio system and 20-inch aluminum wheels, among other goodies.

The highest models in the Grand Cherokee 4xe lineup are the Summit ($86,995) and Summit Reserve ($88,995) editions. Both come with Nappa leather seats, 4-zone automatic climate control and front 16-way power-adjustable seats with massaging function. The Reserve version gets Palermo leather seating and ventilated first- and second-row seats, most notably.

This plug-in hybrid model will offer up to 40 hpof electric range. It's powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, a unit that's combined with two electric motors, a 17.3 kWh battery pack and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity will be 6000 lb. The battery units are housed under the vehicle, packaged under the floor and protected by a series of protective plates.

As for the power of this variant, it becomes the most powerful in the lineup with an output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe PHEV is expected at brand dealerships in Canada in this coming spring.

See also: Jeep Presents 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe

See also: Jeep Announces Canadian Pricing for 2022 Grand Cherokee