A documentary on the making of the Porsche 911

If you fancy a little moment in front of the TV tonight or even if your day is spent indoors due to the heat wave (or some other reason depending on when you read this), an hour-long documentary on the manufacturing process of the Porsche 911, published by the German newspaper Welt, might be just the thing for you.

For any fan of cars and of Porsche, the film is absolutely riveting. We have the opportunity to see very closely how the Porsche 911 comes to life and above all, to make a little visit inside the factory where it's produced. While it is possible to visit the facility, visitors are usually not allowed to take pictures inside. In the new video, everything (well almost) is shared with us.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!



The documentary explains how the current generation of the 911 is built from start to finish. The newspaper was granted permission to film almost every step of the process within the blueprint that gave birth to all 911s since the original model was released in 1963, for the 1964 model-year. Valuable insight into the history of the car and the behind-the-scenes work leading up to its creation is even provided by employees and executives.

And it is well done. The information is clearly presented with an interesting tone. You will even learn why the 911 could not use the original name that was originally intended for it (watch the video) and also discover the restoration department which brings back to life earlier models. As an added bonus, you'll enjoy a foray inside the design studio where the current 911 was born.

The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, which are assembled on the same assembly line as the 911, also get a nod in the documentary.