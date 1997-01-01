Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Dodge Challenger and Charger Swinger 2023 : two more

If you follow automotive news at all, you know that 2023 will be the last year for the Dodge Charger sedan, as well as for the Dodge Challenger coupe. It's not just the end for these models, but the end of an era at Dodge as raw power will now come through electrification.

So, to celebrate the duo's last year on the market, seven unique variants and special editions will be released as part of the "Last Call" program. Good stuff for collectors and the more nostalgic. We didn't go through the first few models unveiled recently, but the next two caught our attention, mainly because of the name they're going to carry: Swinger.

Browse the inventory of new and used cars on sale near you

These versions join the already announced Challenger Shakedown and Charger Super Bee models. As for the name Swinger, it takes us directly back to the year 1969.

Both Swinger models will be offered in Widebody configuration and with the Dodge Scat Pack. The latter includes the 6.4-liter V8 engine, a mill that produces 485 horsepower. Only 1,000 of each unit will be made.

And, as you might have guessed, it's all about aesthetics. The appeal comes through the design, which is reminiscent of another era, especially with the choice of colors. Exterior options are F8 Green, Sublime Green or White Knuckle. A unique "Gold School" logo will be featured on the exterior and a retro graphic on the rear fender will be on display. The Challenger Swinger will also get the famous Shaker (gold) hood.

The fifth and sixth special editions will be announced on September 14 and 21 respectively. The seventh will show up at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in November.

Pricing and other availability details will be announced later.

You May Also Like

Next Dodge Charger and Challenger Could Retain Same Aging Platform

Next Dodge Charger and Challenger Could Retain Same Aging...

According to Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, the next generations of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger, both models aging and in need of updating, ...

Electricity Only for the Next-Generation Dodge Charger, Challenger

Electricity Only for the Next-Generation Dodge Charger, C...

A Dodge spokesperson has confirmed to Motor 1 that the next generations of the Dodge Charger and Challenger sports cars will be powered purely by electricity.

Stellantis Is Recalling Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger and Challenger Cars

Stellantis Is Recalling Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger an...

Stellantis is recalling three models to address a tire pressure problem. The lucky winners are the Chrysler 300 and the Dodge Charger and Challenger models.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford recalls 1175 Mach-E 2022
Article
Kia Recalls Nearly 20,000 2023 Sportage SUVs ...
Article
Jeep Recon
Jeep Confirms Three New Electric Models by 2025
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 