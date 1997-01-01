If you follow automotive news at all, you know that 2023 will be the last year for the Dodge Charger sedan, as well as for the Dodge Challenger coupe. It's not just the end for these models, but the end of an era at Dodge as raw power will now come through electrification.

So, to celebrate the duo's last year on the market, seven unique variants and special editions will be released as part of the "Last Call" program. Good stuff for collectors and the more nostalgic. We didn't go through the first few models unveiled recently, but the next two caught our attention, mainly because of the name they're going to carry: Swinger.

These versions join the already announced Challenger Shakedown and Charger Super Bee models. As for the name Swinger, it takes us directly back to the year 1969.

Both Swinger models will be offered in Widebody configuration and with the Dodge Scat Pack. The latter includes the 6.4-liter V8 engine, a mill that produces 485 horsepower. Only 1,000 of each unit will be made.

And, as you might have guessed, it's all about aesthetics. The appeal comes through the design, which is reminiscent of another era, especially with the choice of colors. Exterior options are F8 Green, Sublime Green or White Knuckle. A unique "Gold School" logo will be featured on the exterior and a retro graphic on the rear fender will be on display. The Challenger Swinger will also get the famous Shaker (gold) hood.

The fifth and sixth special editions will be announced on September 14 and 21 respectively. The seventh will show up at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in November.

Pricing and other availability details will be announced later.