• The electric 2025 Dodge Charger appears in a new ad.

The Dodge Charger, as it has long been known, will be retired at the end of this year. Originally, the future was going to be all-electric, but now we know that a gas version is on the drawing board as well.

For more than a year, the SRT Charger Daytona concept, the model that will replace it, has been on display at auto shows. We've just gotten a glimpse of what the latter will look like once it goes into production, in the latest commercial released by the automaker.

Note that we see the model in animated form, but what we can make out certainly announces the lines of the next iteration of the car that should take the name Charger.

The vehicle makes a brief appearance in Dodge's Think Twice ad, which features a Dodge-signed Christmas wish book titled Santa's Naughty List: An Origin Story. Ironically, the list includes the current Dodge Charger and Challenger (some models are still on sale), as well as the Durango SUV.

Dodge is doing a great job of maintaining its bad-boy image.

The car that appears is painted red and takes its design cues from the Daytona concept. The belt line is more horizontal and the side windows have a slightly different shape. Keep in mind that this is a rendering and not a photo of the production model.

The styling remains muscular and aggressive, in keeping with today's products. And the round headlights add a touch of retro to the vehicle, while also providing a nod to the visual signature of the retiring Challenger.

Under the hood, we know we'll get an electric version with different power configurations and plenty of options to personalize the model. As for the gasoline version, it's the Hurricane 6-cylinder inline four that's expected between the front wheels. Currently, there are two preparations of this 3.0L turbocharged engine, one offering 400 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, the other 500 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque.

Obviously, the most powerful variant will be on the electric side.

As for the availability of this model, Dodge indicates that its arrival is scheduled for the end of 2024.



