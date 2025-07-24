Here's the sound of the Dodge Charger Daytona 6-cylinder.

Here's the sound of the Dodge Charger Daytona with a six-cylinder engine.

While the electric Dodge Charger Daytona is already available, many enthusiasts are waiting for the 6-cylinder Hurricane version. Although the electric version offers superior performance, typical buyers of this model are drawn to the sound of a petrol engine.

To whet the appetite of future buyers and enthusiasts, a video has been posted online that lets us hear the roar of this engine. Of course, nothing beats a V8 engine in this regard, but, as you will see for yourself, it is not entirely unpleasant. The 3.0-litre engine in question develops 420 horsepower in its base configuration and up to

550 horsepower in its H.O. (High Output) configuration.

It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive is standard.

This version of the Charger is coming soon. Please note that the model was originally scheduled to arrive at the end of the year. However, due to lower-than-expected sales of the all-electric version, the decision was made to speed things up. During the first half of 2025, Dodge sold only 4,299 electric Chargers. During the same period in 2023, the model's final year on the market, 46,710 units were sold.

Dodge now plans to deliver gasoline-powered Chargers by the end of this year.

Another thing to watch out for is the possibility of finding a V8 engine, which seemed absolutely impossible two years ago. However, Carlos Tavares's resignation as head of Stellantis and the Trump administration's reversal of anti-pollution measures have rekindled hopes.

We look forward to test driving the gasoline version, which we will undoubtedly have the opportunity to try before the end of the year.

