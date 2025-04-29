The Stellantis Group is taking a key step in its electric transition. The automaker has successfully validated the performance of the solid-state battery developed by Factorial Energy, called Fest (Factorial Electrolyte System Technology), and is preparing to integrate it into its vehicles starting in 2026.

The first model to get it? The electric Dodge Charger, marking a new era for the iconic muscle car brand.

The new battery cells developed by Factorial has impressive capacities | Photo: Stellantis

Solid-state batteries ready for production

After several years of research, Factorial's 77-Ah solid-state battery cells have demonstrated an energy density of 375 Wh/kg and over 600 charge/discharge cycles. One of the stats most likely to impress consumers is that it can be charged from 10 to 90 percentin just 18 minutes thanks to a discharge rate of up to 4C.

These performances far exceed those of conventional lithium-ion batteries, while improving safety, durability and range.

Factorial's 77-Ah solid-state battery cells have demonstrated an energy density of 375 Wh/kg | Photo: Stellantis

Potential range of over 1,000 km

Thanks to an optimized design and a 40% weight reduction (580 pounds versus 800), the new battery pack promises a range of over 600 miles (nearly 1000 km).

Its size, reduced to a third of traditional batteries, also leaves more space for occupants and onboard equipment.

Another major advantage: the Fest system is designed to operate in extreme conditions, from -30°C to +45°C, which guarantees its viability in various global markets.

Stellantis-Factorial partnership

Since the beginning of the partnership between Stellantis and Factorial Energy in 2021, the companies have been working closely to bring the technology to production. The electric Dodge Charger will be the brand's first model to incorporate it, but that’s only step one - it will also be used on the STLA Large platform, notably used by the Jeep Wagoneer S.

Factorial is also collaborating with Mercedes-Benz, which recently tested a modified EQS equipped with solid-state electrolyte battery technology.

Use of solid-state batteries to grow

This technological advance could well transform the EV sector. Less expensive to produce, and smaller, lighter and more efficient, solid-state batteries are expected to replace lithium-ion batteries in the near-future, especially if Stellantis and other manufacturers manage to produce them economically on a large scale.