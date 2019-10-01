If you were watching closely during the ad for the next "The Fast and the Furious" movie that aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, you may have noticed a very brief glimpse of a Dodge Durango with the Hellcat logo on it.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

No surprise, the internet has been abuzz about it ever since. At FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), a source has now confirmed not only that the model is indeed in the works, but that it will be presented at the next New York Auto Show this coming spring.

The new Durango version is expected to be powered by a supercharged 6.2L, 707-hp V8. Power will be sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The single-speed active transfer case will manage power using an electronic limited-slip rear differential.

The current Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can hit 0-97 km/h in just 3.5 seconds and can hit the quarter-mile mark in 11.6 seconds, all at a top speed of 290 km/h. The Durango will likely be to be a little slower due to its heavier weight and third row of seats - but only a little.

The Durango might also get larger brakes than those of the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The latter benefits from 6-piston front calipers and 15.8-inch front and 13.8-inch rear vented discs, all designed by Brembo.

The Durango SRT Hellcat's all-wheel drive system will feature five drive modes, including track mode.

We can also expect every Durango SRT Hellcat will be delivered with a red or a black key fob, the latter accompanying a version limiting power to about 500 hp. And while the towing capacity of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is 7,200 lb, it could be a little less with the Durango.

Now we sit tight until the New York Auto Show, taking place the first week of April, to learn more about the beefed-up Durango.