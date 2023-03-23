Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept: a Second GLH Version for the Newest Dodge SUV

The GLH tag – for Goes Like Hell - was used with the Dodge Omni back in the day

Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept - Front
Photo: Dodge

•    Dodge has presented a second GLH concept for its Hornet.

•    Nothing is confirmed, but we can expect more power from this R/T hybrid variant, because...

•    ... the letters GLH stand for Goes Like Hell and were used with the Dodge Omni during the 80s.

The Dodge Hornet has only just made its debut and already the letters GLH have been invited into the discussion. Last summer, the company confirmed that a GLH package would be offered with the GT variant. 

At last week's first-drive event, Dodge showed a second GLH concept, this time based on the R/T plug-in hybrid version of the model. 

And concept it maybe, but the model shown looks production-ready. It shouldn't be too long before it launches commercially, in other words.  

Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept - GLH letters
Photo: Dodge

Those GLH letters, by the way, stand for Goes Like Hell. 

Older folks will remember that the Dodge Omni of the 1980s was produced in a GLH version, provided by none other than Carroll Shelby after he joined the Chrysler Group. 

Dodge hasn't confirmed whether the GLH variants will come with a power increase. The GLH-prepped R/T version does sit lower to the ground due to new shocks in the front and rear. The 20-inch wheels are also new, as are the exterior decorations and the red Hornet logos. 

Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept - Red stripe
Photo: Dodge

There's also a thin red line next to the black stripes running from the front to the back of the vehicle, as well as a line down the side of the car that's intersected by the letters GLH. 

The Dodge Hornet GT GLH concept we saw last year got a bigger drop in stance, relatively speaking, since the GT variant starts off higher than the R/T in regular configuration. Both adopt a very distinct stance compared to the regular Hornet models. 

Last August, Dodge said some adjustments to the engine computer allowed for jumps in power and torque, but we still don't know by how much. The Hornet’s GT version comes with 268 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, while the R/T variant delivers 288 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. 

We'll have the opportunity to come back to the possible GLH variants once they are confirmed by Dodge.

Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Dodge
Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept - R/T badging
Photo: Dodge
Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept - Hornet logo
Photo: Dodge
Dodge Hornet R/T GLH Concept - Rear
Photo: Dodge

