Dodge Could Return to NASCAR

The NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) series in the U.S. is, among others things, big business for manufacturers. Back in the day, the slogan “win on Sunday, sell on Monday” meant everything. It paid for automakers to be in the series. Fans identified with the cars they saw on the track, and often wanted to drive those driven by their idols.

This is probably less so today, given that the cars used in NASCAR have nothing to do with models found at dealerships. Nevertheless, they remain showcases for the brands still present in the series: Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota. Yes, Toyota, the first and only foreign brand to take part in NASCAR (since 2007).

Dodge's presence has come in waves. In 1999, the brand announced with great fanfare that it would be returning to the big series, which it did in 2001. In 2012, it left the main division, and it gradually took its leave from the others until it was gone completely in 2016.

Dodge left the NASCAR series at the end of 2012 | Photo: NASCAR

A return?

For some weeks now, and especially over the past few days, there has been talk of a new commitment by the company. There are reports Dodge plans a return to the pickup series in 2026, to serve to pave the way for an entry into the big division two years later.

Several sources have confirmed that NASCAR has received an official request from a manufacturer wishing to join the existing brands as early as next year. In the pickup truck series, it's the Ram brand that would of course feature prominently, while for cars, it's easy to imagine the Charger Daytona taking a spot on the racetrack.

This news, if confirmed, will be another example of the divisions that may have existed at Stellantis when Carlos Tavares was at the head of the group and its brands. Since his departure, there have been several policy reversals within the company, particularly as concerns the auto giant’s American brands.

A return to NASCAR would undoubtedly give Ram and Dodge greater visibility, which can only have a positive effect on sales.

Stellantis is staying tight-lipped for the time being, which is only fair. We'll see what the next few weeks and months bring.