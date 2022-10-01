• A modified Viper limousine is for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

• The car has been stretched to 25 feet and can officially accommodate 12 occupants.

• The asking price for this unique piece is $160,000 USD.

The Dodge Viper has become, over time, a quasi-mythical beast among Dodge fans. A true brute that was difficult to tame in its early days, it became more refined over time, but only partially - it remained a nasty beast.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Dodge The Dodge Viper 'limousine', three-quarters rear

It requires a special touch to drive. In return, smiles are guaranteed.

A slightly “modified” version of a Viper was recently spotted online; in fact it was the same car previously offered in eBay last year. But it has reappeared these days and is for sale. A smile may soon be coming the person selling this one-off.

Photo: Dodge The Dodge Viper 'limousine' inside

Actually the modifications made to this Viper are more than slight. And no, they have nothing to do with altering its performance. In fact, the car is 25 feet long.

Yes, it’s a ’96 Dodge Viper limousine.

When the car first appeared on eBay last year, it was priced at $135,000 (but did not sell). Now it's going for $160,000 on Facebook Marketplace. Owner Kerry Prater Stochl explains that it's a golden opportunity for a company looking for exposure.

Photo: Dodge The Dodge Viper 'limousine' - Interior

Exposure is right. The model lost its roof. But it also gained 10 seats, and it can now legally fit a dozen occupants. The original roll bar, placed behind the two front seats, has been moved to the rear.

Photo: Dodge The Dodge Viper 'limousine' - Steering wheel, dash

The Viper's V10 engine too has been replaced, by a 390-hp Mopar 360 Magnum engine, coupled with an automatic transmission.

Just when you think you've seen it all in the automotive world, you find something like this. That's the beauty of the business.