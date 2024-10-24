Automatic or manual: finding the right gear for you

Taking your driving test is a bit like choosing your first car: you hesitate, you compare, you plan. And among the many questions that arise, there's one that comes up a lot: automatic or manual? Don't worry, we've got you covered so you can get behind the wheel with confidence.

The first thing you have to do when you get your driving licence is choose a side: manual or automatic? Manual gearboxes used to rule the roost, but now automatic transmissions are taking over. So it's hard to keep track!

Manual gearboxes: the charm of tradition

With a manual gearbox, you're in complete control. You're the conductor, the one who decides when to change gear. A bit like a video game where every action counts. And let's face it, there's something to be said for mastering the subtle art of shifting. And it's often better for your wallet: manual cars are generally cheaper to buy and use less fuel. After all, with a standard B licence you can drive any type of vehicle, from small city cars to classic cars.

But beware, the manual gearbox has its drawbacks. It can take longer to learn and requires good coordination. In the city, with traffic jams and hill starts, it can quickly become a real sport!

Getting your driving licence | Photo: Auto123

The automatic transmission: simplicity for comfort

With an automatic gearbox, driving becomes child's play. Forget the clutch and gearshift and concentrate on the road and the pleasure of driving. It's ideal for beginners and those looking for a stress-free, zen-like driving experience. What's more, automatic cars are becoming increasingly sophisticated and offer impressive performance.

However, the BVA (automatic transmission) licence restricts you to vehicles equipped with this type of transmission. And, let's face it, automatic cars are often more expensive to buy. However, these gearboxes are becoming increasingly common on the new car market.

So what choice should you make?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer: it all depends on your needs and desires. Ask yourself the right questions:

Where do you drive most? City or country?

What kind of rider are you? Control freak or zen?

What's your budget?

Don't forget that if you opt for the automatic gearbox, you can always take an additional 7 hours of training to drive manual cars.

At the end of the day, the important thing is to choose the formula that suits you best. Whether you're a manual or automatic team, the most important thing is to drive safely and with a smile on your face!

