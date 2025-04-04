Genesis this week unveiled the X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts, inspired by the G90 sedan. The models are the logical successors to the X and X Convertible concepts unveiled earlier this decade.

First things first, we see that the models look very close to production-ready, which is encouraging. Genesis had said that remained a possibility and everything suggests the automaker is heading in that direction with these sleek sedans.

The Genesis X Gran Coupe concept | Photo: Genesis

Design of the Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible Concepts

Beyond that, most striking about the X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible is the elegance of the design and the spectacular presence of the models, particularly the coupe. The connection with the G90 is hard to miss, with familiar stylistic signatures, notably the headlights and taillights in two sections.

Not that the new concepts aren’t distinct. The front bumper is lower and accompanied by a stylized air intake. The fenders also seem wider, especially at the front.

The coupe appears not to have a B-pillar – a common element in the 1950s and 60s, but rarer today.

The Genesis X Gran Coupe concept, interior | Photo: Genesis

The interior

Inside, the colours shown are certainly attractive, both for the coupe with its green inspired by Mediterranean olive trees, and for the convertible with its eye-catching blue/purple.

We also note the presence of a huge multimedia screen, but with a section cut out by a molding in front of the driver, which gives the impression of having a separate instrument cluster with hollows.

The Genesis X Gran Convertible concept | Photo: Genesis

Powertrain of the Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible Concepts

Genesis didn’t share information regarding the powertrains underpinning the concepts. The models were presented as being electrically powered, but at the rear of the coupe, we can see openings in the bumper, where you would find exhaust pipes.

Given recent movement in the industry – and at Genesis - towards extending the existence of gas-engine models and adding hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, it’s reasonable to believe these models could take the same route.

All of that is still to be confirmed, but if Genesis does go ahead with these two models, it will find itself with the most beautiful lineup of full-size sedans in the automotive industry, nothing less.

The Genesis X Gran Coupe concept, de profil | Photo: Genesis

The Genesis X Gran Convertible concept, interior | Photo: Genesis