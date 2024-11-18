Last September, French premium brand DS unveiled a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Citroën SM: the DS SM Tribute. The concept could well go from dream to reality. Thierry Metroz, Design Director at DS, told Top Gear that the brand is exploring options for producing the large coupe in a limited series, most likely through a specialist coachbuilder.

Maserati heritage brought up to date

The DS SM Tribute takes many of its technical elements from the Stellantis group’s toolbox, in particular those from Maserati. It uses the platform of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo, which is fitting since the original 1970 Citroën SM also incorporated Maserati parts, notably its V6 engine.

Metroz hinted that the new model could be equipped with Maserati's 3.0L twin-turbo V6, capable of developing up to 550 hp, rather than adopting an electric powertrain. Why? Because in his view, “When you buy a million-euro car, you don't want an electric vehicle.”

Le concept DS SM Tribute, de profil | Photo: DS

High-level support

The idea has the backing of both outgoing Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and DS CEO Olivier François - provided the project is profitable.

Even if the DS SM Tribute never sees the light of day in production, its design could influence future DS models, expected by the end of the decade. Metroz pointed out that the concept is also an experimental basis for the styling of the brand's future creations.

Le concept DS SM Tribute, roue | Photo: DS

Le concept DS SM Tribute, feu | Photo: DS

La DS SM Tribute, profil | Photo: DS