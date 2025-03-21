Eddie Jordan, former Formula 1 team owner and popular racing analyst, has died at the age of 76.

Born in 1948 in Dublin, Ireland, Jordan was not originally destined for motorsport: he first worked in banking before discovering and following a passion for racing. He made his karting debut in the 1970s, before progressing to Formula Ford and Formula 3.

Eddie Jordan, at the Canadian Grand Prix in 1996 | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Jordan Grand Prix: An audacious team

In 1991, he founded Jordan Grand Prix, a team that would mark Formula 1 until it was sold in 2005. Jordan’s team is famous for having revealed Michael Schumacher, who competed in his first Grand Prix with Jordan in 1991 in Belgium, before joining Benetton and becoming a seven-time world champion.

Under his leadership, Jordan Grand Prix won four Grand Prix victories and established itself as a dynamic and colourful team, as much for its performances as for its flamboyant style in the paddock.

A successful career shift to media

After selling his team, Eddie Jordan embraced a career as an F1 consultant and commentator, first for the BBC from 2009, and then on other platforms. He also briefly co-hosted Top Gear alongside Matt LeBlanc, Chris Evans, Chris Harris, Rory Reid and Sabine Schmitz.

Eddie Jordan passed away peacefully this week in Cape Town, South Africa, surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife Marie and their four children.