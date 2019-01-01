Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Gasoline Prices Driving Sales of Electric Cars in Canada

April and May of this year saw gasoline prices jump significantly in all regions of Canada, to the consternation and anger of many. As happens every time we see a major hike in prices at the pump, those months were also marked by an increasing interest in electric cars.

A look at car sales data in the month of May and those since the beginning of the year shows how fed up motorists have become.

In looking at this data, what matters here is not to identify the hottest vehicular flavour of the month, nor the best-performing model on the market. The aim is to take stock, via statistics, of the strong trend in favour of electric mobility.

We should start with the Nissan LEAF, which has been entirely redesigned this year. In the month of May, sales for the model totaled 906 units, for a total of 1,916 since the beginning of 2018. The increase in relation to 2017 is spectacular, though to be fair the new edition is competing there with an old model at the end of its lifespan, interest for which was clearly on the wane.

What’s really noteworthy, however, is that its 2018-to-date sales have already eclipsed its previous annual record, of 1,375 units, set in 2016. And we’re only tallying until the end of May.

As for the Chevrolet Bolt, our Auto123.com 2018 Green Vehicle of the Year by the way, it sold 395 units in May, in comparison with 177 over the same period in 2017. That’s a jump of 143%. Since January, 1,127 buyers have snapped up a Bolt; in 2017 that number was 687. Here the increase is 61.7%

2018 Chevrolet Bolt
Photo: Chevrolet
2018 Chevrolet Bolt

Over at Toyota, the automaker has recorded a 35% increase, both in May and year-to-date, for its hybrid Prius model.

And Tesla? The Model S, not exactly a budget-priced car, saw its sales jump by 2% since the start of 2018. May sales were roughly equal to what the company sold in the same month in 2017.

The story is the same for the Chevrolet Volt. This May saw 731 Canadian consumers snap one up, compared with 404 in May 2017, for a jump of 80.9%. Since the start of this year, Chevrolet has sold 2,332 units of the model; last year, it moved 1,651 of them. The increase is 41.2%.

Even BMW has been selling models by its i division at a higher-than-expected rate it never quite expected.

The trend is undeniable and across the board. The question then is, will sales wane when gasoline prices start to go down again? Perhaps, but it’s worth remembering that electric cars generally create a positive first impression when motorists finally do experience. To know them is to love them, if you will!

So if high gas prices drive consumers into the arms of electric cars, they may just stick with them when the gas price fever breaks.

Interesting times…

2018 Chevrolet Volt
Photo: Chevrolet
2018 Chevrolet Volt

You May Also Like

Top 10 (12) All-Electric Cars in Canada in 2018

Top 10 (12) All-Electric Cars in Canada in 2018

To mark 2018 Earth Day, we take a look at the best all-electric vehicles currently available on the Canadian market. Who says you can’t have fun in an electr...

Top 10: Plug-in hybrid, electric cars

Top 10: Plug-in hybrid, electric cars

Our top 10 list of the best, most intriguing and most anticipated hybrid-plug in and electric vehicle models on the Canadian market includes a Bolt, e-Golf, ...

Top 10 Green Cars for Earth Day

Top 10 Green Cars for Earth Day

We celebrate Earth Day with a look at the top 10 most environmentally friendly car brands in Canada.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford F-250 Tremor
Ford Super Duty Tremor First Drive: Go Anywhere
Review
2019 Mazda3
2019 Mazda3 AWD Review in Winter: One step fo...
Review
2021 Toyota Supra
A 4-cylinder Turbo and More-Powerful 6-cylind...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 