Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Montreal, Quebec City EV Auto Shows Returning this Fall

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Canadians have not set foot in auto shows of any kind since the novel coronavirus took hold here in March 2020. But now things are looking up. This fall, Quebecers will be able to attend two events: the Montreal and Quebec City electric vehicle shows (or MEVS and QEVS), in September and October, respectively.

These will be the first two automotive events to be held indoors in the country in about 18 months. In the case of the Montreal show, the dates announced are September 17, 18 and 19. The exhibitors will then pack up their wares and head over to Quebec City, where the event will be held from October 1st to 3rd. In the first case, the locale is the Olympic Stadium in Montreal; in the second case, the Centre de foires de Québec.

“Since  a  large  part  of  the  population  has  now  received  its  first  dose  of  the vaccine  and  government  authorities  confirm  that  the  majority  of  Quebecers will have received their second dose by the end of August”, explained Luc Saumure, one of the two promoters of the events (he is also their director of administration and marketing), “we are convinced that  large  gatherings  of  more  than  250  people  will  then  be  authorized,  and the  SVEM  and  SVEQ  will  become  the  first  large  indoor  trade  shows  to  open their doors to the public.”

Added Louis Bernard, the other promoter of the twin events, “The fact that SVEM and SVEQ will be the first large indoor Public Exhibitions to be held in 2021 is great news, as social and environmental issues become more and more a part of our lives”.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Federal Minister Marc Garneau, at the Montreal show in 2019
Photo: MEVS
Federal Minister Marc Garneau, at the Montreal show in 2019

The dates chosen are official but they are of course subject to two important conditions: that developments in regards to the pandemic allow it, and that Quebec’s Public Health department gives its approval.

Nevertheless, this is another positive bit of news that will give hope to everyone.

This auto show dedicated to electric mobility in all its forms was first held in 2017 in Montreal, making this the fourth official edition.

The 2019 Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, open to the public
Photo: MEVS
The 2019 Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, open to the public

You May Also Like

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

Are Government Incentives Still Needed for EVs?

The question of the continued relevance or utility of government incentives designed to encourage consumers to choose electric vehicles comes up regularly, a...

Montreal to Get North America's First Polestar Dealership

Montreal to Get North America's First Polestar Dealership

Auto123 this week attended the Canadian presentation of the Polestar 2 EV, at which it was announced the first Polestar dealership in North America will be l...

Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries: A Solution to the Issues of Supply, Pollution?

Recycling Lithium-Ion Batteries: A Solution to the Issues...

Production of lithium-ion batteries for EVs: A Quebec company has been working on a possible solution to the twin issues of supply and environmental footprin...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Kia Sportage
A First Look at the 2022 Kia Sportage
Article
There Will Be a Geneva Motor Show in 2022
Article
Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T Debut Delayed by One Month
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Rarity Rules
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 