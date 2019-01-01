Canadians have not set foot in auto shows of any kind since the novel coronavirus took hold here in March 2020. But now things are looking up. This fall, Quebecers will be able to attend two events: the Montreal and Quebec City electric vehicle shows (or MEVS and QEVS), in September and October, respectively.

These will be the first two automotive events to be held indoors in the country in about 18 months. In the case of the Montreal show, the dates announced are September 17, 18 and 19. The exhibitors will then pack up their wares and head over to Quebec City, where the event will be held from October 1st to 3rd. In the first case, the locale is the Olympic Stadium in Montreal; in the second case, the Centre de foires de Québec.

“Since a large part of the population has now received its first dose of the vaccine and government authorities confirm that the majority of Quebecers will have received their second dose by the end of August”, explained Luc Saumure, one of the two promoters of the events (he is also their director of administration and marketing), “we are convinced that large gatherings of more than 250 people will then be authorized, and the SVEM and SVEQ will become the first large indoor trade shows to open their doors to the public.”

Added Louis Bernard, the other promoter of the twin events, “The fact that SVEM and SVEQ will be the first large indoor Public Exhibitions to be held in 2021 is great news, as social and environmental issues become more and more a part of our lives”.

Photo: MEVS Federal Minister Marc Garneau, at the Montreal show in 2019

The dates chosen are official but they are of course subject to two important conditions: that developments in regards to the pandemic allow it, and that Quebec’s Public Health department gives its approval.

Nevertheless, this is another positive bit of news that will give hope to everyone.

This auto show dedicated to electric mobility in all its forms was first held in 2017 in Montreal, making this the fourth official edition.