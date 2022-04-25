Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Electric and Gas-Powered Porsche Macans Will Be Sold Side-By-Side for Two Years

Porsche’s transition to electric is proceeding apace, as they say. After successfully launching the Taycan sedan in the midst of a pandemic, the automaker has other vehicles in the works, not least of which the all-electric version of the brand's best-selling model worldwide, the Macan SUV. That EV is due to debut next year.

As predicted by many, however, the next-generation Macan will initially be produced and sold in both ICE and all-electric versions, the company has confirmed. The idea of course is to ensure a smooth transition from one to the other, and in fact, the electric Macan will have two years to catch on. That's how many years the gasoline-powered Macan will have left on the market after the BEV variant arrives.

As mentioned, the Macan is Porsche's best-selling model. Last year, 88,362 units were sold worldwide, followed closely by the Cayenne with 83,071 units sold.

Despite the model's switch to electric power, Porsche is confident that the Macan will continue to sell well. At least that's the view of Porsche's head of production, Albrecht Reimold, who spoke on Sunday with German outlet Automobilwoche.

"We produce more than 80,000 units of the current generation per year. In the long term, we also plan to produce the electric Macan at this level."

- Albrecht Reimold, Porsche head of production

Browse cars for sale available near you

The automaker's forecast is realistic, especially given the performance of the Taycan to date. Sales of that EV have been very strong since its debut; last year it was the brand's third most popular model with 41,296 sales registered. Considering that the electric Macan is a more practical and affordable beast and will sit in a very popular segment, there’s good reason for Porsche to be optimistic.

And evidently, the company feels the two years the EV has to establish itself and keep for the Macan the title of the brand's best seller should be enough.

The all-electric Macan SUV is already being tested, but the versions seen out and about have been heavily camouflaged. The model will certainly have familiar proportions and styling, but we can expect squarer headlights, in keeping with the “electric” signature introduced with the Taycan. It will also benefit from a new platform dedicated to electric vehicles, a Volkswagen structure developed jointly by Audi and Porsche.

You May Also Like

Those Wanting a Gas-Powered Porsche Macan Have Until 2024

Those Wanting a Gas-Powered Porsche Macan Have Until 2024

Porsche plans to retire the gasoline-powered Macan in 2024, about a year after the SUV’s all-electric version hits the market. This is a plan and not a final...

Electric Porsche Macan To Offer More Range Than the Taycan

Electric Porsche Macan To Offer More Range Than the Taycan

The upcoming all-electric version of the Porsche Macan will offer more range than the Taycan sedan. Nothing has been announced yet, but it gives us an idea o...

Porsche Confirms New Electric Crossover SUV Is Coming

Porsche Confirms New Electric Crossover SUV Is Coming

Porsche has confirmed that a new all-electric SUV is coming in the next few years. It will be positioned above the Cayenne in the lineup.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Hyundai Palisade
Hyundai and Kia Advise Owners of Palisade, Te...
Article
Tesla Model 3
Man Gets Microchips Implanted in Hand to Acce...
Article
Ford Is Cutting 3,000 jobs, Including in Canada
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 