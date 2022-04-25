Porsche’s transition to electric is proceeding apace, as they say. After successfully launching the Taycan sedan in the midst of a pandemic, the automaker has other vehicles in the works, not least of which the all-electric version of the brand's best-selling model worldwide, the Macan SUV. That EV is due to debut next year.

As predicted by many, however, the next-generation Macan will initially be produced and sold in both ICE and all-electric versions, the company has confirmed. The idea of course is to ensure a smooth transition from one to the other, and in fact, the electric Macan will have two years to catch on. That's how many years the gasoline-powered Macan will have left on the market after the BEV variant arrives.

As mentioned, the Macan is Porsche's best-selling model. Last year, 88,362 units were sold worldwide, followed closely by the Cayenne with 83,071 units sold.

Despite the model's switch to electric power, Porsche is confident that the Macan will continue to sell well. At least that's the view of Porsche's head of production, Albrecht Reimold, who spoke on Sunday with German outlet Automobilwoche.

"We produce more than 80,000 units of the current generation per year. In the long term, we also plan to produce the electric Macan at this level." - Albrecht Reimold, Porsche head of production

Browse cars for sale available near you

The automaker's forecast is realistic, especially given the performance of the Taycan to date. Sales of that EV have been very strong since its debut; last year it was the brand's third most popular model with 41,296 sales registered. Considering that the electric Macan is a more practical and affordable beast and will sit in a very popular segment, there’s good reason for Porsche to be optimistic.

And evidently, the company feels the two years the EV has to establish itself and keep for the Macan the title of the brand's best seller should be enough.

The all-electric Macan SUV is already being tested, but the versions seen out and about have been heavily camouflaged. The model will certainly have familiar proportions and styling, but we can expect squarer headlights, in keeping with the “electric” signature introduced with the Taycan. It will also benefit from a new platform dedicated to electric vehicles, a Volkswagen structure developed jointly by Audi and Porsche.