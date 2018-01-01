While Porsche first launched its electric-vehicle lineup with the Taycan, the model that’s most anticipated in North America is the all-electric version of the brand's most popular model. The Macan’s electric version, which has yet to be named, is expected in 2023.

The future EV is currently in the testing phase. It is based on a new platform designed for EVs and will provide a significantly longer range than the Taycan sedan. The electric Macan will be sold alongside the new gasoline-powered Macan that is expected later this year. Porsche has not disclosed what the electric variant will be called or when the gasoline variant will disappear. We're guessing that will be decided based on sales.

The electric Macan is designed using the Volkswagen Group's PPE (Premium Platform Electric) electric architecture, which will be used with a number of future Audi and Porsche products. As for the new gasoline-powered Macan coming soon, it will use the vehicle's existing platform.

The electric model also inherits the Taycan's 800-volt architecture, which allows for fast charging at a maximum of 270 kilowatts. And like with the Taycan, Porsche is going to offer consumers two battery sizes. In the regard, however, we'll have to see what comes to market in North America, because so far, Porsche notes that Taycan buyers here are opting for the battery that offers the most range. This isn’t really surprising, given the longer distances traveled on our continent compared to Europe.

Porsche could consequently offer only one configuration, but that remains to be seen; generally, the company likes to give consumers a choice. The current Macan is currently available in base, S, GTS and Turbo trims.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Photo: Porsche The future all-electric Porsche Macan, batteries

As mentioned, Porsche says the electric Macan will have a “significantly” longer range than the Taycan. This means we can expect more than the 365 km of the Taycan 4S, currently the variant with the highest capacity. This will be key to making the vehicle competitive with rivals like the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Tesla Model Y, each of which offers variants with nearly 500 km of range. Porsche also plans to expand its partnership with the Electrify America charging network, possibly with charging stations placed at hotels and dealerships.

We can also expect to see a distinctly styled model. Think of the difference between the Taycan and the Panamera to get an idea of how the electric Macan might differ from its gasoline-powered sibling.

We should know more about the electric Macan when the new gasoline model makes its debut later this year.