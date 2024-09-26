Electric vehicle charging station network Electrify Canada is expanding, introducing new stations in Nova Scotia and strengthening its presence in Quebec.

The company has announced the addition of 40 super-fast chargers, capable of speeds of up to 350 kW, located along popular and busy roads, as well as near commercial areas and restaurants. The objective behind this decision is to support and encourage the adoption of electric vehicles across Canada.

And as the figures show, things are going well in Canada as sales continue to grow. The pace is a little slower than anticipated a few years ago, but more and more electric vehicles are being sold, both in number and proportion.

Expansion in Quebec includes the addition of five new stations, in Greenfield Park and Laval in the Montreal region, as well as Mont-Tremblant, Quebec City and Saint-Hyacinthe. They join existing stations in Drummondville, Mirabel, Repentigny, Sherbrooke, Saint-Romuald and Trois-Rivières.

Greenfield Park and Laval will host the network's first eight-vehicle charging stations.

Une station de recharge Electrify Canada à Sherbrooke, au Québec | Photo: Electrify Canada

Electrify Canada has also established a presence in Nova Scotia, with new stations in Amherst and Bedford. These locations are strategically situated close to the New Brunswick border and within easy reach of Halifax for inter-provincial travel.

With this new expansion, Electrify Canada moves into a seventh province in the country. Steven Guilbeault, federal Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, stated that “Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are saving by switching from paying at the gas pump to driving electric vehicles - and they are right to expect affordable, reliable, and accessible charging options wherever they go. We are pleased to be working with Electrify Canada to deliver dozens of new hyper-fast charging stations for drivers across Quebec, Nova Scotia, and beyond.”

While the news is great for Quebec, it's even better for Nova Scotia, where the network needs a boost to attract more consumers.