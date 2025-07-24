After 30 years, production of the Acura TLX is ending.

The Acura TLX, once a mainstay sedan for the Japanese luxury brand, is coming to the end of its production run. Due to insufficient sales, production of this midsize model will cease at the end of July 2025, marking the end of its three-decade presence in the North American market.

Despite a recent redesign, sales have plummeted.

While Acura recently launched the 2026 Integra, it was revealed that it was selling three times more than the TLX in the United States. By midyear, only 3,634 TLX units had been sold in the United States. This pace is lower than in 2024, when total sales peaked at 7,478 units—a 55.6% drop from the previous year.

The rise of SUVs sealed its fate.

Acura has made it clear that the disappearance of the TLX is a direct consequence of consumers' growing preference for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) over sedans. The brand mentions its desire to better "align with changing customer needs" and highlights its recent SUV models, such as the ADX and the future RSX, which are set to take over.

The Integra takes up the sporting torch.

Despite this decision, Acura points out that the TLX's sporting heritage will live on through the Integra and Integra Type S, emphasizing the dynamic character that has always defined the TLX and its predecessor, the TL.

The TLX was a striking sedan but a victim of its time.

Between 1995 and 2015, Acura sold more than one million TL and TLX models in North America. At its peak in 2015, Acura sold 47,080 TLXs in the United States. However, sales declined in 2019 with only 26,548 units sold. The pandemic and the market's radical shift toward SUVs caused sales to collapse completely.

