Genesis Magma: Over 1,000 Horsepower to Challenge Porsche

A Potential Rival for Porsche

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury division, is preparing to make a big splash in the world of high-performance electric vehicles. The brand will soon launch the GV60 Magma, an electric SUV with over 600 horsepower. Rumor has it that future versions could reach 1,000 horsepower.

This new model is aimed directly at European benchmarks such as the Porsche Taycan, the future electric Macan, and the electric Cayenne, all of which promise more than 1,000 horsepower. Genesis is also considering launching a sedan or another high-powered SUV to compete with these market leaders.

Enter the Magma division: performance and exclusivity.

The GV60 Magma will be the first model from the new Magma division, which is dedicated to Genesis's ultra-high-performance products. It is expected to share components with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the Kia EV6 GT. With 600 horsepower, the GV60 Magma already promises spectacular acceleration. However, Genesis confirms that it is working on even more extreme versions.

Toward a Diversified Electrified Range

During the company's Investor Day, Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz revealed that Genesis will develop electric performance vehicles as well as plug-in hybrid range extender (EREV) and traditional hybrid (HEV) powertrains.

Range extender models could offer up to 1,000 kilometers of combined range. - Traditional hybrids will reach 500 horsepower or more, combining energy efficiency with EV-worthy power.

From the road to the racetrack

Genesis also plans to showcase its expertise with the GMR-001, an endurance hypercar scheduled to compete in the 24 Hours of Daytona. This involvement in motorsports could inspire the creation of an electric hypercar for the road.