Magma not hot enough for you? How about a Volcano? Genesis, the brand intent on shaking up the luxury performance space with its ambitious Magma sub-brand, is already looking past that nascent label, if you believe what they’re saying.

Genesis executives are dropping public hints that the Magma line may be just the beginning as the Hyundai luxury brand continues its quest to show the German automakers what’s what in the extreme luxury performance field. And the next step may be an even more extreme line of products: a potential top-tier line that could get the Volcano name, because why not.

Why not, indeed. During the recent Australian launch of the GV60 Magma, Genesis product manager Tim Rodgers was asked by Carsales why the company might, already, raise the bar with a level above Magma. His reply? “Why not is the answer, right?” Local managing director Justin Douglass echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the possibilities for Genesis in the high-performance arena are virtually endless.

The G80 Magma Special concept, in 2024 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

So positioned above the Magma lineup, this theoretical flagship tier would exist to challenge the established German dominance by mirroring track-focused, low-volume specials like Mercedes-AMG’s Black Series or BMW M’s CS models.

While Magma vehicles like the GV60 Magma with its 600-plus hp are designed for high-end electric performance, a Volcano range would push Genesis into the realm of ultra-rare halo cars.

Such a Volcanic move would be as much about cementing the young brand’s position alongside the big boys as about chasing sales figures. By taking the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive hardware it has developed to the absolute limit, potentially yielding electrified hyper-SUVs capable of shattering lap records, Genesis aims to make European rivals sweat.

Will Genesis green-light this explosive concept? We wouldn’t put it past them. It shows daring and vision, something the brand has shown it’s well capable of, and as a further exclamation mark on the Magma line it could definitively transform Genesis from the value-driven luxury alternative it has long positioned itself as into a true, uncompromised performance powerhouse.