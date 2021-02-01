2022 Will be the Last Year for the V12 Engine at BMW

It was bound to happen, but it’s now official: 2022 will be the last year for the V12 engine in a BMW-branded vehicle. The German automaker has announced that it will stop manufacturing its V12 engine in June, at least for products that carry its logo. This means that the next generation of the 7 Series, which is due to be presented later this year, will not be available with a V12.

Let's not forget, however, that Rolls-Royce, which is owned by BMW, offers V12-powered models. No timetable has been revealed as to a possible withdrawal of the big engine from the luxury carmaker’s offerings.

The V12 at BMW has been present as an option since 1987. To mark the format’s end, BMW will produce a final, special V12 edition of the 7 Series, an M760i xDrive. If you're interested in acquiring what will surely be a collectible model, get out your checkbook: the price has been announced at $200,995 USD.

Fortunately, shipping and preparation fees are included (!).

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Interested parties will have to be not just well-heeled but quick, because only a handful of models will be offered. The company is talking about a dozen units for the U.S. market. And it's better if you've already bought a BMW with a V12 engine, because that's who the versions will be offered to first.

The new final edition will come fully equipped standard with everything it’s possible to cram into it, no surprise. There will be a unique V12 logo on the left and right sides and the car will be fitted with unique 20-inch wheels with silver accents. Grey and black will be the colour choices.

On board, the door sills get a plaque reading "The Final V12", the centre console an inscription reading 1 in 12, etc. Each buyer also receives a trophy listing the paint and leather options chosen for their vehicle, as well as the vehicle's VIN number.

The M760i xDrive's V12 engine, a 6.6L turbocharged unit, offers 600 hp and 627 lb-ft-feet of torque. That’s some distance from BMW’s 1987 vintage V12, which was 5.0L and delivered 295 hp. It was also part of the offering for the 7 Series.