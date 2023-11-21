NHTSA Investigating 16 Hyundai and Kia Recalls

U.S. car safety regulators have launched an investigation into discrepancies in Hyundai/Kia’s reporting of 16 recalls. Those recalls were issued to address defective anti-lock braking systems that could lead to a fire hazard.

The Office of Defects Investigation office of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Transport Canada's U.S. equivalent, said it was examining eight recalls from each of the automakers. The faulty anti-lock braking systems and electronic hydraulic control units were manufactured by South Korean OEM Mando.

According to a document detailing the new investigation, the reports “contain varying defect descriptions and differing remedy descriptions for the same or similar equipment supplied by Mando.”

2023 Kia Niro HEV Photo: D.Boshouwers

The investigation risks tarnishing the reliability image of both brands, which have made considerable efforts to improve their reputations in recent years. As Automotive News reports, Hyundai and Kia both ranked in the top 10 of J.D. Power's latest annual vehicle reliability survey.

It's worth remembering, however, that just over five years ago, both brands were grappling with incidents involving reports of fires in their vehicles, incidents not related to collisions.

The recalls under review took place between 2016 and 2023 and affected more than 6.3 million vehicles in the US alone. The manufacturers advised owners to park their vehicles outside and away from structures until the problem was fixed.

The NHTSA says it is looking at the speed and scope of the recalls, in addition to trying to determine if the automakers complied with reporting requirements. The agency is also investigating into why descriptions of defects and the needed repairs differ.

According to the NHTSA, an audit request is a type of administrative inquiry used to determine whether a company has complied with its legal obligations.

Hyundai says it is cooperating fully with the NHTSA’s investigation. “Hyundai fosters a culture of transparency and accountability and places the safety of our customers and employees at the top of our priorities in everything we do,” company spokesperson Ira Gabriel stated to Automotive News Group.

Over at Kia, spokesman James Bell said the company “will work closely with NHTSA” during the investigation.