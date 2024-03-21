Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Recall of 147,100 Kia, Hyundai and Genesis EVs Over Charging Unit Issue

Kia EV6 et Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Daniel Rufiange
 Sharing components within an automotive group has this kind of disadvantage

Korean automakers Kia, Hyundai and Genesis are recalling some 147,100 electric vehicles due to a problem with the integrated charging unit, which could become damaged over time. 

This is according to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada.

Hyundai and Genesis are recalling 98,878 vehicles of the following models:

  • - Hyundai Ioniq 5
  • - Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • - Genesis GV60
  • - Genesis GV70 Electrified
  • - Genesis G80 Electrified

For its part, Kia is recalling 48,232 vehicles; the only model affected is the EV6.

Genesis GV70 Electrified
Photo: D.Boshouwers

According to documents released by NHTSA, the Integrated Charge Control Unit (ICCU) “may become damaged over time from transient high voltage and thermal cycling.” It could then stop charging the 12-volt battery, which could lead to a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of an accident.

Kia specifies that audible warnings will be heard, and that one or more of the following warning lights could also display, indicating the presence of a problem: “Check Electric Vehicle System”, “Master”, “Charging”, “Stop vehicle and check power supply” or “Power Down”. There may also be a reduction in engine power.

Dealers will inspect and replace the ICCU and its fuse, if necessary. They will also update the ICCU software.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

