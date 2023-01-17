Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Wyoming Politicians Propose Bill to Ban the Sale of... EVs

Wyoming's economy is heavily dependent on the oil industry.

•    Politicians in Wyoming are proposing a bill to ban the sale of electric vehicles

•    The political gesture aims to highlight the realities faced by residents and companies in the state in relation to electrification.

•    Wyoming's economy relies heavily on the oil industry.

Several governments and legislatures have passed laws banning the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles in their jurisdictions starting in 2035. This is the case in Canada, as well as in some American states, such as California and New York. 

Republican politicians in Wyoming are taking a different and surprising approach, proposing a ban on the sale of electric vehicles starting in 2035. 

It’s a pretty head-scratching proposal for sure. Until you read the fine print in the bill being proposed.  

Introduced on January 13, SJ0004 proposes to phase out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming. It cites the importance of the oil and natural gas industry to the state, as well as the current lack of adequate charging infrastructure and the cost of building it. It also highlights the unsuitability of electric vehicles for Wyoming given the geographic realities of the state, which features long stretches of highway and big stretches of land that are simply uninhabited. 

For lawmakers, the proliferation of EVs at the expense of gasoline-powered vehicles is having a negative impact on the economies of Wyoming and the United States.

The bill is sponsored by Senators Jim Anderson, Brian Boner, Ed Cooper and Dan Dockstader, as well as Representatives Donald Burkhart, Jr. and Bill Henderson. And yes, all are members of the Republican Party. 

To be clear, if the bill were to pass, the sale of electric vehicles would not actually be banned in Wyoming, as one of the clauses states that the legislature will only encourage the ban and express it as a goal. 

The bill’s purpose is thus to make a political point and not really to lead to any bans. It also serves as a convenient way to show opposition to Democrat-led measures regarding electric vehicles 

Lest there be any doubt about that, the bill even contains a clause that the bill, if passed, should be sent to the President of the United States, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Governor of California.

The truth is, Wyoming will have no choice but to follow along when it comes to electrification. Several manufacturers are moving to producing only electrified vehicles. Realistically, the state wants measures to ensure that the impact on its economy is lessened, as well as pennies from Washington to install a proper charging network.

