Honda Will Auction Off Components of F1 Engine Used by Ayrton Senna

Honda is going to auction off components of an F1 engine used by Ayrton Senna back in 1990. | Photo: Honda
Daniel Rufiange
 Honda's racing division is going to offer fans the chance to get their hands on some unusual collector's items - for a price.

At the upcoming Monterey Car Week in California, which includes the famed Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, as well as a large number of auctions, something unique will be offered to enthusiasts: parts of a Honda F1 engine used by Ayrton Senna during the 1990 season, at the end of which was crowned world champion. This is an initiative of the Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the Japanese automaker’s racing division.

Monterey Car Week in California is always held during the third week of August. HRC’s auction there will be the first of a series that will see automotive-related collectible items made available to the highest bidders. In addition to mechanical components, there will be items signed by drivers and other memorabilia.

HRC says the 10-cylinder F1 engine was disassembled at its factory in Sakura City, Japan. AAs it happens, those disassembling the engine were also those who assembled it – not a bad way to ensure the parts are intact and well-preserved.

The auction will thus feature camshafts, connecting rods, pistons, valve covers and other external and internal components, displayed behind glass to be clearly visible. Each sale will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

HRC is also looking for motorcycle parts or equipment from the Indy cars it designed and built over the years so that it can offer those at auction as well.

“We aim to make this a valuable business that allows fans who love F1, MotoGP and various other races to share in the history of Honda's challenges in racing since the 1950s. Including our fans to own a part of Honda's racing history is not intended to be a one-time endeavor, but rather a continuous business that we will nurture and grow.”

- HRC President Koji Watanabe.

