Ford is recalling nearly 250,000 units of its 250- and 350-series HD pickup trucks due to a problem with the drive shafts, which are vulnerable to fracturing and thus causing a loss of power.

The campaign affects certain F-250 Super Duty and F-350 Super Duty models from the 2017 through 2022 model years. Those years straddle two model generations, as the Ford Super Duty was renewed in early 2020.

The models included in the recall are equipped with gasoline engines and aluminum driveshafts.

In documents released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford states that the thermal and acoustic insulation under the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft. As a result, the drive shaft can fracture, resulting in a loss of power or even of control if it hits the ground.

In the event of a failure, if the model is stationary and the emergency brake is not activated, the vehicle may actually move on its own.

Dealers will inspect the driveshafts and repair them if necessary, while properly securing the isolators. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail beginning April 4.

Ford recalled about 185,000 150-series models for the same problem last December. These were 2021 and 2022 model years, so exclusively of the new generation of the pickup.

