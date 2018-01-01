FCA Recalling 365,000 Vehicles over Backup Camera Issue

The FCA Group (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) is recalling roughly 365,000 vehicles, including 46,773 in Canada, due to an issue with the backup camera system. The rearview image on the multimedia screen can remain frozen in place up to 10 seconds after the driver shifts out of reverse.

There are several different models identified as part of the recall campaign. Included are the following:

- 2020 Jeep Gladiator and Cherokee

- 2019-2020 Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Renegade

- 2019-2020 Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500

- 2019-2020 Chrysler Pacifica

- 2019-2020 Dodge Durango

- 2019 Dodge Challenger

Not all vehicles falling in those categories are part of the recall, however. Rather, faulty unints are equipped with an 8.4-inch or 12-inch multimedia screen.

FCA says it the recall officially takes effect on May 22, and it will be contacting owners of affected vehicles beginning shortly. If you have noticed a delay in the rearview image disappearing from the screen, you can expect to receive an invitation from FCA to visit one of their service centres.

The FCA Group did point out that owners can also choose to get an over-air update.

The automaker says it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries in relation to this issue.