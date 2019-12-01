FCA has announced a recall of over 37,500 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks over a faulty accessory, specifically a rear-mounted bed step.

There are, in the automotive industry, major recalls issued in reaction to a significant potential danger to vehicle owners. Then there are other recalls that you could classify as more minor; not necessarily less important, but that constitute less of an immediate threat to safety, and certainly are not life threatening.

Two recent recalls announced by the FCA Group fall into the second category - especially the latest one.

First, a few days ago the automaker said it was issuing a massive recall over a potential windshield wiper issue. Now, a new campaign was announced that involves a faulty accessory installed on some Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, specifically a bed step mounted on the rear of the truck that serves to make it easier to access the bed of the vehicle.

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) published a statement on April 9 regarding the problem, which explained that the bed step attached to the chassis could give way during use. A person stepping on the board, especially if carrying a heavy weight, could cause the support holding the board in place to break.

It’s a simple problem, really, but clearly it could cause injuries.

The recall targets 37,580 vehicles in all, in fact all those that have the rear-mounted bed step installed. This includes 25,822 Ram 2500 and 11,758 Ram 3500 trucks from the 2019-2020 model-years.

FCA says that it will replace all the supports holding the board in place free of charge. The recall takes effect officially on May 29.

