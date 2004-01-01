The automotive industry is going through a difficult time, especially in terms of supply, and you are probably aware of that already. Consequently, any event that could complicate the situation becomes more serious and takes on greater proportions.

We experienced this with the tragedy of the Felicity Ace a little less than two months ago. This ship carrying hundreds of models caught fire before sinking to the bottom of the ocean. It was known that several products of the Volkswagen group were on board at the time of the incident, but it was not known exactly which models, as well as their number.

Well, we now have a more accurate picture of the situation, as part of the ship's manifest, made public, was spotted by the folks at Top Gear.

So here's a partial list of what was lost in the sea, as published by the Jalopnik site.

- 5 Volkswagen ID.4 (listed as test vehicles)

- 83 Volkswagen Golf (GTI and R)

- 50 Audi Q3

- 3 Audi A4 Convertibles

- 44 Audi A5 Sportback

- 10 Audi A5 (coupe)

- 34 Audi e-tron

- 9 Audi e-tron Sportback

- 126 Porsche identified as Bratislava. This factory manufactures the Cayenne.

- 23 Porsche Zuffenhausen 85 where the 718, 911 and Taycan are assembled

- 25 Porsche Zuffenhausen (without the number 85). The average weight of these models, 4475 lbs, suggests that they are Taycans.

- 19 Porsche Leipzig 62 (either the Macan or the Panamera)

- 3 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

- 6 Bentley Continental GT

- 12 Bentley Continental GTC

- 12 Bentley Bentayga

- 5 Lamborghini Huracan

- 6 Lamborghini Aventador

- 10 Lamborghini Urus

That's for new vehicles and manufacturer losses. However, there were other models on board, definitely privately owned.

- 2015 Porsche Cayenne

- 2015 Ford Mustang

- 2014 Kia Soul

- 2018 Nissan Versa Note

- 2017 Volkswagen Jetta

- 2007 BMW 750i

- 1996 Honda Prelude (which would be the 65th SiR version produced)

This would be the list of models for the US market. Others would be on the manifest, likely products intended for Canada or Mexico, or South America.

The collective value of the lost vehicles has been estimated at 400 million.