The Volkswagen Group is issuing a large-scale recall in the U.S. affecting its Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini brands. Over 540,000 vehicles in all are being recalled to fix a software issue that can affect the backup camera display.

This week, the Volkswagen Group is specifically recalling 356,649 Audi vehicles on American soil, as well as 10,555 Lamborghini Urus units. The recall targets certain models from 2019-2026 model-years. While the Audi Q5, Q7, Q8, e-tron, and A4 through A8 series are the primary focus, specific high-performance variants are also included. Although nothing has been officially announced for Canada yet, a similar announcement is expected shortly.

Porsche Cayenne S E Hybride | Photo: D.Rufiange

Last week, Porsche had already announced the recall of 173,538 vehicles in the U.S. and another 25,175 in Canada for a similar issue. That represents one of the most significant safety recalls in the brand's North American history in recent years. Among the affected models are the Taycan, 911, Panamera and Cayenne.

The problem

A software error could prevent the rear camera image from displaying, which increases the risk of a collision when backing the vehicle up.

The solution

Dealerships will perform a free software update to correct the defect.

Audi Q8 | Photo: D.Heyman

A recurring issue for the industry

The NHTSA highlights that this type of failure is not unique to Volkswagen. In 2024, several other manufacturers, including Ford and Stellantis, were forced to recall thousands of vehicles for similar problems, all deemed likely to increase the risk of accidents.

Sales remain solid despite everything

Despite these recalls, Volkswagen sold nearly 380,000 vehicles in the United States in 2024, compared to some 330,000 units in 2023. The German auto giant had not yet issued an official comment at the time the recall notice was published.