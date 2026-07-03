Ferrari knows how to pull at the heartstrings of its most loyal enthusiasts. With the new 12Cilindri Manuale, the Italian automaker isn’t exactly resurrecting the traditional manual gearbox, but it is coming close enough, it hopes, to satisfy purists.

The reveal comes after the Italian brand's first fully electric model sparked a wave of reactions, most of them negative. That the new system arrives now might just tell us this is an attempt to soothe disgruntlement among the legions of hardcore Ferrari fans.

| Photo: Ferrari

A new system dubbed Manuale by-Wire

This new variant relies on a system dubbed Manuale by-Wire. Simply put, the car actually retains its 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, but adds a gated shifter and a clutch pedal. The driver can thus row through the gears as if at the wheel of a traditional manual Ferrari, even though the mechanical linkage is not the same as it once was.

Some purists will see this as a form of digital compromise. Others will view it as a contemporary way to bring back a driving experience that Ferrari abandoned several years ago. It is worth noting that the 599 GTB Fiorano was one of the very last Ferraris to be equipped with that highly coveted feature: a manual transmission.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

A naturally aspirated V12 under the long hood

Under the long hood, Ferrari didn't stray from its formula. The 12Cilindri Manuale retains the spectacular 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 engine, good for around 830 hp.

The car, in other words, isn’t exactly wallowing in the past. It preserves the performance and character of the standard 12Cilindri while adding a more emotional dimension. Crucially, the system allows the driver to manage gear changes themselves, complete with the sensations associated with a shift gate and a clutch pedal.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

A limited series for collectors

As expected, the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale will not be a mass-production model. Production will reportedly be limited to 1,499 units, with a starting price of around 590,000 euros. For the time being, its pricing for the Canadian market has not been disclosed.

With the 12Cilindri Manuale, Ferrari isn't completely moving backward. Instead, the carmaker is looking to reinterpret the past using today's technology. In the current automotive landscape, that might be exactly what its most passionate customers have been waiting for.

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari

| Photo: Ferrari