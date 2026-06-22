The signature metallic clack of a gated manual transmission was once the emotional cornerstone of the Ferrari driving experience. The Italian automaker hasn’t produced a true manual road car since the 599 GTB in 2012, bowing to the superior lap times of rapid-fire automatic dual-clutch systems. However, a pair of newly unearthed patent filings from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the WIPO reveal that Ferrari plans to bring the gated shifter back, though with a high-tech twist.

A new kind of manual

The documents, first brought to light by CarBuzz, outline a shift-by-wire “control tower” featuring a classic spindly lever topped by a polished ball moving through a six-speed metallic gate. Yet, this isn't a traditional mechanical link to the gearbox. Instead, the unit acts as an advanced electronic selector that seamlessly integrates with Ferrari’s existing automated dual-clutch transmissions, such as the one found in the new 12Cilindri.

| Photo: Ferrari/USPTO

| Photo: Ferrari/USPTO

Manual on demand

According to the patents, the mechanism operates on a dual-axis system. A pin at the base of the lever communicates directly with a dedicated electronic control unit (ECU). To deliver a visceral, tactile connection, Ferrari uses notched, spring-loaded contact rollers beneath the gate panel.

The clever part is that the spring pre-load resistance is electronically controlled. This allows the computer to dynamically mimic the physical weight and slotting sensation of a vintage gearbox, even hardening the gates to physically block a driver from accidentally performing a catastrophic high-speed downshift.

The shifter also features four distinct integrated buttons: R (Reverse), N (Neutral), D (Drive), and M (Manual). Drivers can leave the vehicle in Drive to let the computer handle commuting duties, or tap the Manual button to take total control, swapping cogs seductively through the physical slots.

| Photo: Ferrari/USPTO

A subsequent patent describes the setup operating in tandem with a simulated clutch pedal, effectively yielding a plug-and-play manual overlay on top of an automatic dual-clutch baseline.

By merging automated mechanicals with simulated driver inputs, Ferrari aims to replace column-mounted paddle shifters with a more engaging centerpiece, allowing enthusiasts to capture the feel of classic driving without sacrificing modern performance.

A July 4 extravaganza?

Ferrari is hinting broadly that the new technology will debut as early as July 4. Speaking at a dealer conference in Las Vegas, company CEO Benedetto Vigna teased an Independence Day reveal, promising “something new where we put together something from the past with eyes on the future.” Speculation is that the system will anchor a highly exclusive, limited-run model rumoured to be named the 12Cilindri MM, potentially available in both Coupe and open-top Aperta body styles.