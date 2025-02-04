• Ferrari will unveil its first all-electric model on October 9.

We knew that 2025 would see the debut of the first all-electric Ferrari. Now we know when. Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the model will be unveiled on October 9 at the company's Financial Markets Presentation Day.

He also revealed that the electric vehicle will be one of six new Ferrari models arriving in 2025.

Benedetto Vigna made the announcement today at the presentation of Ferrari's financial results for 2024. The automaker also announced there that it posted a net profit of 1.53 billion euros in 2024, an increase of 21 percent on the previous year, with deliveries up 0.7 percent to 13,752 units.

Still no name

Vigna described the future electric vehicle as “elettrica”, although this is not its official name.

The CEO gave no specific details about the vehicle, but the prototypes seen near Ferrari's offices in Maranello, Italy, suggest that it has raised ground clearance, along the lines of the Purosangue SUV. We aren’t expecting a traditional Ferrari car.

Ferrari has already registered a number of patents relating to the electric technology it intends to put forward, one of which concerns a three-motor powertrain. Various methods of generating an emotional sound are also in the pipeline. The Ferrari sound is certainly one of the brand's key selling points.

Ferrai will develop its own electric motors, inverters and batteries, while collaborating with partners in certain areas, such as battery technology.

As for the price tag on this first electric model, speculation is it could run to 500,000 euros, which would push the bill to something in the region of $750,000 CAD here.

Production of the model is scheduled for early 2026.