You Can Now Book The Fiat 500e

As we all know, Fiat is bringing the 500 back to the catalogue, this time in an all-electric configuration with what will henceforth be identified as the 500e. The Canadian division of the company announced midweek that Canadian consumers can now make a reservation online.

Exterior design of 2024 Fiat 500e Photo: Fiat

The 500e 2024 will have a starting price of $42,190 (MSRP of $39,995, before, among other things, transportation and preparation costs). It will have a range of approximately 240 kilometres thanks to a 42 kWh battery.

Recharging at a level 2 terminal will take 4 hours and 15 minutes.

Interior of 2024 Fiat 500e Photo: Fiat

"We are delighted that Canadian Fiat enthusiasts can now reserve their all-electric 500e online," said Aamir Ahmed, Fiat's Director for North America. "It's a simple, straightforward process that brings you one step closer to owning an electric vehicle that's easy to use, fun to drive and sure to put a smile on your face."

Ironically, the 500e will be the first electric vehicle from the Stellantis group to be offered here, while such products are expected from Jeep and Ram, among others.

Seating of 2024 Fiat 500e Photo: Fiat

The Fiat 500e will initially be available at dealerships in British Columbia and Quebec, then in the rest of the country as production ramps up. Because of its price, it is eligible for federal rebates of $5,000 and provincial rebates of up to $7,000.

To reserve a model, interested parties need only visit the Fiat Canadian website (FiatCanada.com). The model will be assembled at the Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy.

It should be available at dealerships in the spring.