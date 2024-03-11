After the 500e (Red) Edition, the next 2024 Fiat 500e variant to come to Canada will be the La Prima edition, as announced today by Fiat.

The starting price for this La Prima version of the model is $44,995 CAD, before adding in the requisite fees of $2,095. Remember to factor in the federal EV discount under the iZEV program as well as provincial discounts where applicable, which together could reduce the sticker price by up to $12,000 (the figure for Quebec buyers).

As with the 500e (Red) Edition, the model will first launch in Quebec and British Columbia. In this case that happens this coming summer, with a rollout to other provinces planned in the following months.

The all-new 2024 Fiat 500e La Prima Photo: Fiat

Fiat 500e La Prima – what’s new?

The La Prima edition introduces Level 2 active driving assist system to the Fiat 500e in North America. Fiat says it will be the only EV in the segment to offer Level 2 ADAS.

Exterior design features include body colour mirror caps and chrome daylight opening (DLO) molding. La Prima gets a unique available exterior colour (Rose Gold), with Tuxedo Black and Glacier White the other options. The interior features beige eco-leather seats, soft-touch steering wheel and an eco-leather wrapped dashboard.

The 7-speaker JBL audio system with subwoofer is unique as well, and features Virtual Venues handpicked by Andrea Bocelli. These offer occupants a virtual-reality audio experience that changes the acoustic characteristics of the car depending on the chosen location. To give you an idea, the five environments are My Music Room, My Recording Studio, Giuseppe Verdi Opera House Pisa and Open-Air Arena.

Exterior design of 2024 Fiat 500e La Prima Photo: Fiat

Powertrain of the 2024 Fiat 500e

The all-electric powertrain of the 500e delivers 117 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque via a front-wheel drive configuration and an estimated range of 227 km, as per today’s announcement (note that the range provided for the Red Edition announcement last month was an estimated 240 km. Hence the “estimated”, we presume).

The model is equipped with 85-kW charging capacity, which translates into 80-percent return of charge in about 35 minutes on a fast-charging station. Users can regain 50 km in just five minutes, according to Fiat.

Interior of 2024 Fiat 500e La Prima Photo: Fiat

Seating of 2024 Fiat 500e La Prima Photo: Fiat