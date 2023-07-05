The gasoline-powered Fiat 500 is no more, but we'll be getting the Fiat 500e electric followup next year. We saw that future EV at the last Los Angeles Auto Show in November, and now it's making an appearance in a video linked to the trailer for the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible series, once again starring Tom Cruise.

Fiat riffed on the promotional video for Dead Reckoning Part One to show the Abarth version of its all-electric 500e in action. In the film, the character played by Tom Cruise finds himself behind the wheel of an original 60s-era 500 during a chase through the streets of Rome. Fiat used this sequence to transform the old 500 into the new 500e in its clip.

This Abarth version will feature a 153-hp electric motor that will drive the front wheels alone. Due to the relatively low weight of the 500e, the 0-100 km/h time is estimated at around seven seconds, two less than that of the base version of the 500e, which delivers 117 hp.

No word yet on whether this Abarth version will also be offered here. Fingers crossed. Fiat also is working on a small SUV called the 600e. At the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, Fiat boss Olivier François said only the 500e was coming cross the pond, but minds have been known to change in this business. If Fiat is to relaunch in North America, it will need more than one model.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is due in cinemas on July 12, for those who want to see an old 500 on stage in the streets of the Eternal City.

The old Fiat 500 .... Photo: Abarth