Amid the festivities of Miami Art Week, Fiat officially announced the commercial debut of the Topolino.

This tiny Italian car perfectly embodies the spirit of La Dolce Vita. Already available in European and South American markets, the micro-car has garnered positive attention from both the public and the press at recent events, including the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance and the New York and Los Angeles Auto Shows.

Encouraged by this reception, Stellantis decided to greenlight the project for American customers. The automaker marked the U.S. launch by unveiling a colorful, one-of-a-kind model customized by multidisciplinary artist Romero Britto.

In the U.S., but not in Canada

While the Canadian automotive landscape often mirrors the lineup available to our neighbors to the south, the Fiat Topolino will be a notable exception.

Confirming the strategy, William Clavey, Stellantis Product Communications Manager for Quebec and Western Canada, stated: “The Fiat Topolino quadricycle is being offered in the U.S. only at this time. In Canada, Fiat continues to offer the all-electric 500e, which is the lowest MSRP (2025 MY) EV in Canada."

It is important to note that the vehicle is not intended for use on public highways; it is restricted to private roads. It offers a range of approximately 80 km.According to reports from The Detroit News, the Fiat Topolino is sold in Europe for roughly €10,000, which translates to about $16,000 CAD. Current promotions reportedly allow for leasing rates around $62 CAD per month.

The little mouse

The name "Topolino" is no coincidence. Translated from Italian and English, it means "little mouse." A historic nod to the moniker given to the original Fiat 500 model sold from 1936 to 1955.