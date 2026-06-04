Fiat has unveiled the new Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, two compact crossover SUVs destined to anchor the brand's international growth strategy in the hotly contested global C-segment. Set to launch in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa during the second half of 2026, the budget-friendly models are the latest additions to a family-oriented product line that began with the Grande Panda.

So why are we talking about global-market models not destined for North America? Well, because maybe they are destined for here, just not with those names and not under the Fiat banner.

It’s likely that the global rollout of the Grizzly models is not unrelated to the planned revitalization of the Chrysler brand in North America under Stellantis’ Fastlane 2030 initiative. Looking to expand its current portfolio to more than just the Pacifica, Chrysler is expected to leverage these platform siblings to introduce sub-$30,000 crossovers.

We’ve already seen previews of Chrysler-badged derivatives dubbed the Arrow and Arrow Cross, based on the Fastback and standard Grizzly respectively. Reports have production for these American variants getting underway in the second half of 2026.

| Photo: Fiat

| Photo: Fiat

The Grizzlies

According to Fiat CEO Olivier François, the dual-model lineup is engineered to meet distinct consumer needs while sharing a core focus on affordability, practicality, and distinct Italian design.

The standard Grizzly utilizes an upright silhouette to maximize cabin space, headroom, and everyday family utility. Conversely, the Grizzly Fastback adopts a sleeker, more aerodynamic profile tailored for buyers seeking a sportier aesthetic without fully sacrificing cargo capability.

| Photo: Fiat

Both versions measure under 4.5 metres in length, roughly matching the footprint of a Jeep Compass, and ride on Stellantis’ highly adaptable Smart Car architecture. This shared budget platform allows Fiat the flexibility to offer gas-only, mild-hybrid and fully electric powertrain configurations depending on regional market demands.

While official outputs have not been finalized, the mechanical architecture currently supports variations ranging from a 100-to-143-hp 1.2L turbo 3-cylinder engine up to a 111-hp battery-electric setup.

The visual identity of the Grizzly models is defined by squared LED lighting elements, U-shaped daytime running lights, and a prominent front grille. Inside, the cabin is expected to feature a 12.3-inch infotainment display alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, supported by standard safety equipment like automatic emergency braking and Level 2 driver-assistance.

| Photo: Fiat